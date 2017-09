Dec 8 (Reuters) - Aker Asa

* Edward Ross, investment director at Aker ASA, has entered into an agreement to sell 41,718 shares in Aker ASA to Oeyvind Eriksen, president and ceo of Aker ASA at a price of NOK 174 per share

* Aker ASA’s shares closed at NOK 174 in Oslo on Monday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)