Dec 8 (Reuters) - Obducat AB :

* Obducat proposes new share issue

* Issue is expected to bring proceeds of about 41 million Swedish crowns ($4.8 million) before issue costs

* Subscription period to run from Jan. 13, 2016 to Feb. 2, 2016

