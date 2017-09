Dec 8 (Reuters) - Enea AB :

* Has signed a 3 year production license agreement with an existing U.S. communication customer operating globally in field of public safety

* Deal is a production license agreement for operating system Enea OSE and Enea OSEnet, and will be recognized over period

Source text: bit.ly/1RBHVDX

