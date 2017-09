Dec 8 (Reuters) - Sagax AB :

* Acquires 15 properties in Finland

* Total acquisition cost amounts to the equivalent of 435 million Swedish crowns ($51.28 million)

* Properties were acquired from Onninen Group, which will lease the premises Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4832 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)