Dec 7 (Reuters) - Unibail Rodamco SE :

* Signed an agreement to dispose of office building at 2-8 rue Ancelle in Neuilly-sur-Seine (Paris region)

* Net disposal price of approximately 267 million euros ($289.5 million)

* Transaction is subject to standard conditions precedent and is expected to close in Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9223 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)