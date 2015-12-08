BRIEF-Mauritian Eagle Insurance says unit Mauritian Eagle Leasing Company issued shares for 300 mln rupees

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mauritian Eagle Insurance Co Ltd

* Subsidiary, Mauritian Eagle Leasing Company Ltd (‘MELCO’) has issued shares for 300 million rupees

* Mauritian Eagle Leasing Co’s issued shares have been fully subscribed by its holding co Ireland Blyth Ltd

* Co has not subscribed to issue by MELCO, as 10% threshold of value of related party investments would have been exceeded

* Co has not subscribed to issue by MELCO, as 10% threshold of value of related party investments would have been exceeded

* Mauritian Eagle Leasing Co will not be consolidated as subsidiary of Mauritian Eagle Insurance Company