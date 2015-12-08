FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mauritian Eagle Insurance says unit Mauritian Eagle Leasing Company issued shares for 300 mln rupees
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 8, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mauritian Eagle Insurance says unit Mauritian Eagle Leasing Company issued shares for 300 mln rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mauritian Eagle Insurance Co Ltd

* Subsidiary, Mauritian Eagle Leasing Company Ltd (‘MELCO’) has issued shares for 300 million rupees

* Mauritian Eagle Leasing Co’s issued shares have been fully subscribed by its holding co Ireland Blyth Ltd

* Co has not subscribed to issue by MELCO, as 10% threshold of value of related party investments would have been exceeded

* Mauritian Eagle Leasing Co will not be consolidated as subsidiary of Mauritian Eagle Insurance Company Source text (bit.ly/1QsBUIE) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.