FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-South Africa's Vodacom modifies Neotel deal terms
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 8, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-South Africa's Vodacom modifies Neotel deal terms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Vodacom Group Ltd :

* Neotel voluntary update announcement

* Co and Neotel undertook to inform Competition Tribunal and intervening parties by Dec. 7, 2015 if deal will be continued in an amended form

* Deal reached on modified terms where Vodacom SA will buy majority of Neotel’s assets related to its fixed line business as going concern, excluding, licenses

* Contemporaneously, Neotel will offer a roaming arrangement to all mobile network operators including Vodacom South Africa

* Vodacom South Africa and Neotel have submitted to Competition Tribunal signed transaction documentation in respect of restructured transaction

* Competition Tribunal will consider restructured transaction at a pre-hearing set down for Dec. 10, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.