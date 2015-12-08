FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-African Bank 2015 loss falls 22 pct
December 8, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-African Bank 2015 loss falls 22 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - African Bank Ltd :

* Loss for 2015 decreased by 22 pct from prior period to R7.21 billion (2014 R9.3 billion)

* Adjustments relating to more conservative credit provisioning have contributed to an additional charge of R2.42 billion for period

* Disbursements of new loans and credit cards amounted to R8.180 billion (2014 R16.398 billion); disbursement trends have improved over FY H2

* Collections have been in line with expectations and have remained stable at just under R2 billion per month

* Sees expected launch of Good Bank on April 4, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

