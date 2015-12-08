BRIEF-African Bank says SARB transaction loan reduced to 3.3 bln rand

Dec 8 (Reuters) - African Bank Ltd

* SARB transaction loan which will be used to facilitate Good Bank launch has been reduced to 3.3 bln rand from 4.3 bln rand

* Rrequired SARB guarantee for transaction reduced to 3 bln rand over 8 yrs from transaction effective date

* Modifications of offer to senior and subordinated creditors which include a 10 pct cash offer portion of the 90 pct allocated debt instrument

* Exact timetable for proposed transaction will be communicated at time of issuance of MoU, expected to be published in January second half 2016 Further company coverage: