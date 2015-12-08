FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-D'Ieteren says early 2016 to be negatively impacted by "emissiongate"
December 8, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-D'Ieteren says early 2016 to be negatively impacted by "emissiongate"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - D‘Ieteren SA :

* Says at D‘Ieteren Auto, year-to-date sales at end of October were up 6.9 pct versus same period last year

* Total number of new vehicles delivered by D‘Ieteren Auto was up 1.8 pct to 97,100 units

* At Belron, year-to-date sales were up 11.7 pct at end of October 2015 versus same period last year

* At the beginning of 2016, D‘Ieteren Auto’s sales will be negatively impacted by decision to suspend commercialization of vehicles potentially concerned by the Volkswagen “emissiongate” at the end of 2015

* The impact of the “emissiongate” on D‘Ieteren Auto’s current operating result in H2 2015 will amount to about 8 million euros ($8.7 million)

* Maintains its guidance for 2015; “emissiongate” has no impact on the implementation of D‘Ieteren Auto’s strategy

Source text: bit.ly/1PTknuJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9204 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

