Dec 8 (Reuters) - Genus Plc

* Announces development of first pigs resistant to porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus

* Early stage studies conducted demonstrate these prrsv resistant pigs, when exposed to virus, do not get sick and continue to gain weight normally

* Will continue to develop this technology, and we expect it will be at least five years until prrs resistant animals are available to farmers