BRIEF-Enterprise Inns withdraws consent solicitation on some bonds

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Enterprise Inns Plc :

* Withdrawal of consent solicitation

* Withdrawing its invitation to holders of its bonds to consent to certain amendments to trust deeds of those bonds as set out in co’s announcement of 17 Nov

* Received support for proposals from a substantial majority of bondholders involved in process

* Company’s ability to execute its strategic objectives is unaffected by this withdrawal

* consent fee likely to deliver agreement of all bondholders would not represent good economic value, so company has decided to withdraw proposals