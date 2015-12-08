FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Enterprise Inns withdraws consent solicitation on some bonds
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 8, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Enterprise Inns withdraws consent solicitation on some bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Enterprise Inns Plc :

* Withdrawal of consent solicitation

* Withdrawing its invitation to holders of its bonds to consent to certain amendments to trust deeds of those bonds as set out in co’s announcement of 17 Nov

* Received support for proposals from a substantial majority of bondholders involved in process

* Company’s ability to execute its strategic objectives is unaffected by this withdrawal

* consent fee likely to deliver agreement of all bondholders would not represent good economic value, so company has decided to withdraw proposals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

