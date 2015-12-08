BRIEF-UK's FCA publishes new measures for cash savings accounts

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority

* Publishes new measures for cash savings accounts to boost competition

* From Dec. 2016, firms will have to provide clear information on interest rates offered on cash savings products

* Also working with industry to deliver 7 working day switching for vast majority of cash ISA transfers from January 2017

* Ssavers with cash accounts will benefit from new package designed to improve competition by encouraging easier and quicker switching, improving information savers receive

* Has also published first set of data on lowest interest rates offered by 32 providers of easy access cash savings accounts and easy access cash ISAs