BRIEF-Huge Group updates on funding of proposed Centracom deal
December 8, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Huge Group updates on funding of proposed Centracom deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Huge Group Ltd :

* Update on proposed acquisition of Centracom Proprietary Ltd

* MOA contemplated manner in which purchase consideration would be funded by Huge

* Co and relevant shareholders have been contemplating an alternative funding arrangement but have been unable to reach agreement thereon

* MOA has lapsed and is of no further force or effect, save for any confidentiality undertakings owed by each of parties to other Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

