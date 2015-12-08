BRIEF-Huge Group updates on funding of proposed Centracom deal

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Huge Group Ltd :

* Update on proposed acquisition of Centracom Proprietary Ltd

* MOA contemplated manner in which purchase consideration would be funded by Huge

* Co and relevant shareholders have been contemplating an alternative funding arrangement but have been unable to reach agreement thereon

* MOA has lapsed and is of no further force or effect, save for any confidentiality undertakings owed by each of parties to other Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)