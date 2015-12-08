FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc announces establishment of special committee and law firm to conduct independent investigation of recent allegations
December 8, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc announces establishment of special committee and law firm to conduct independent investigation of recent allegations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc:

* Board authorized committee to conduct a full and complete investigation of allegations in anonymous report and lawsuit

* Announces establishment of special committee and law firm to conduct independent investigation of recent allegations

* Committee established to oversee independent investigation of recent allegations in anonymous internet report and lawsuit

* Special committee anticipates that investigation will get under way in coming week and will likely take at least 90 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

