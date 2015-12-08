BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive responses to letter from shareholders

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Automotive ASA :
* Responds to letter from Makuria Investment Management (UK) LLP, Teleios Capital Partners LLC, and Constructive Capital AS
* Says welcomes views from shareholders and is open to establish a constructive dialogue but adds is surprised by the aggressive approach and lack of willingness to have a dialogue with the board or the nomination committee
* Board says demanding that 10 pct shareholder group shall decide 100 pct of external board members is not good corporate governance and disrespectful of other shareholders
* Says “What’s best for shareholders and company - deliver presented plans or restart with a completely new board”
* Says realizes that communication of strategic plans could have been better in past
* Says reasons for rush of minority shareholders, and what they seek, has not yet been clearly stated
* Board urges shareholders to consider if sudden replacement of all shareholder elected board members serves long term interest of all owners
* Board supports nomination committee’s proposal to make election of board of directors at ordinary Annual General Assembly in March 2016
