BRIEF-Kongsberg Automotive responses to letter from shareholders

* Responds to letter from Makuria Investment Management (UK) LLP, Teleios Capital Partners LLC, and Constructive Capital AS

* Says welcomes views from shareholders and is open to establish a constructive dialogue but adds is surprised by the aggressive approach and lack of willingness to have a dialogue with the board or the nomination committee

* Board says demanding that 10 pct shareholder group shall decide 100 pct of external board members is not good corporate governance and disrespectful of other shareholders

* Says “What’s best for shareholders and company - deliver presented plans or restart with a completely new board”

* Says realizes that communication of strategic plans could have been better in past

* Says reasons for rush of minority shareholders, and what they seek, has not yet been clearly stated

* Board urges shareholders to consider if sudden replacement of all shareholder elected board members serves long term interest of all owners

* Board supports nomination committee’s proposal to make election of board of directors at ordinary Annual General Assembly in March 2016

