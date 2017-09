Dec 8 (Reuters) - PSB Finance :

* Said on Monday that Promsvyazbank surrendered to PSB Finance for cancellation of $123.3 million notes of series 7 due 2019

* Following cancellation amount of outstanding notes of series 7 is $283.7 million

* The outstanding notes remain listed on the Irish Stock Exchange