BRIEF-TDC reorganise management to strengthen focus on Danish business

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Denmark’s telecoms operator TDC

* Says it will reorganise certain parts of its Danish operations in order to further strengthen focus on Danish market.

* Michael Moyell Juul has been appointed as Head of Online Brands and member of TDC’s Corporate Management Team and will for the present also be acting in the role as Head of Household Brands.

* Says changes will not affect TDC’s guidance for 2015.

* The changes will be effective as of 1 January 2016 and is the first step in TDC Group's plan for the coming years.