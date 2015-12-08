FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-TDC reorganise management to strengthen focus on Danish business
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 8, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-TDC reorganise management to strengthen focus on Danish business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Denmark’s telecoms operator TDC

* Says it will reorganise certain parts of its Danish operations in order to further strengthen focus on Danish market.

* Michael Moyell Juul has been appointed as Head of Online Brands and member of TDC’s Corporate Management Team and will for the present also be acting in the role as Head of Household Brands.

* Says changes will not affect TDC’s guidance for 2015.

* The changes will be effective as of 1 January 2016 and is the first step in TDC Group’s plan for the coming years. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.