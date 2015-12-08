FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tantalus Rare Earths sells 60 pct of operations
December 8, 2015 / 4:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tantalus Rare Earths sells 60 pct of operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Tantalus Rare Earths AG :

* Announces sale of 60 pct of operations

* Signs sale and purchase agreement with Singapore-based company Apphia Minerals SOF PTE. Ltd.

* Will sell 60 pct of shares in subsidiary Tantalum Holding (Mauritius) Limited (which is 100 pct owner of Tantalum Rare Earth Malagasy S.A.R.L.) for cash consideration of 3.7 million euros ($4.03 million)

* Will withdraw its application for insolvency after transfer of 1.35 million euros has taken place as reasons for insolvency have been eliminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9186 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

