BRIEF-Tantalus Rare Earths sells 60 pct of operations

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Tantalus Rare Earths AG :

* Announces sale of 60 pct of operations

* Signs sale and purchase agreement with Singapore-based company Apphia Minerals SOF PTE. Ltd.

* Will sell 60 pct of shares in subsidiary Tantalum Holding (Mauritius) Limited (which is 100 pct owner of Tantalum Rare Earth Malagasy S.A.R.L.) for cash consideration of 3.7 million euros ($4.03 million)

* Will withdraw its application for insolvency after transfer of 1.35 million euros has taken place as reasons for insolvency have been eliminated ($1 = 0.9186 euros)