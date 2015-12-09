FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Okmetic closes down epi plant in United States
December 9, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Okmetic closes down epi plant in United States

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Okmetic Oyj :

* To phase out of its epitaxial deposition business and close down Allen plant in the United States

* Says unit has become unprofitable

* 3.0 million euros ($3.3 million) will be entered as non-cash impairment loss and provisions in Q4 2015

* Says aims to improve its operating profit and cash flow after wind-down and also free up capital for other key strategic projects

* Facility will be wound down gradually by end of 2016

* Outlook and financial guidance for 2015 remain unchanged

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9167 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

