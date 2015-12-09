FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 9, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Novavest Real Estate acquires two properties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Novavest Real Estate AG :

* Acquires two properties in Illnau (ZH) and Frauenfeld (TG)

* Investment for purchase of property in Illnau amounts to 8.70 million Swiss francs ($8.8 million)

* Investment for the purchase of the property in Frauenfeld of 4.85 million francs

* Target rental income for property in Frauenfeld is around 0.25 million francs per annum

* Target rental income for property in Illnau expected around 0.39 million francs per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9921 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

