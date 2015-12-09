BRIEF-Basilea Pharmaceutica launches senior convertible bond issue

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Basilea Pharmaceutica AG :

* Launches a senior convertible bond issue

* Launch of 175 million Swiss francs ($176.4 million) senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2022 with possibility of Basilea to increase by a maximum of 25 million francs to 200 million francs

* Bonds are expected to carry a coupon of between 2.75 pct and 3.50 pct per annum

* Payment and settlement of bonds is expected on or about Dec. 23 2015

* Intends to withdraw its previously announced F-1 public offering of common shares in us in form of american depository shares following pricing of convertible bond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9921 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)