Dec 9 (Reuters) - Vectura Group Plc

* Commencement of first phase III trial of inhaled triple therapy QVM149 for asthma and milestone payment

* Enrolment of first patients into trial programme will now trigger receipt of a milestone payment to Vectura of $3.75m

First regulatory filings of QVM149 are planned for 2018