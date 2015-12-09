FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Crossject partners with Xi'an Xintong Pharmaceutical Research
December 9, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Crossject partners with Xi'an Xintong Pharmaceutical Research

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Crossject SA :

* Announces partnership agreement for Zeneo Methotrexate in China with Xi‘an Xintong Pharmaceutical Research

* Non-exclusive agreement includes milestone payment of 3 million euros ($3.3 million) at marketing authorization

* Non-exclusive agreement includes payment of royalties representing 25 pct of sales

* Non-exclusive agreement includes mid-term sales commitments of 58 million euros for this product in year three after market approval

* Marketing authorization filing in China is expected in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
