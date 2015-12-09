FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-JA Solar Holdings says won contract to supply 100 mw of PV modules to one of three solar power facilities in Zimbabwe
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-JA Solar Holdings says won contract to supply 100 mw of PV modules to one of three solar power facilities in Zimbabwe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Ja Solar Holdings Co Ltd :

* won contract to supply 100 MW of photovoltaic modules to one of three ground-mounted solar power facilities in Zimbabwe

* projects will have combined installed capacity of 300 MW and three contractors for projects are ZTE, China MCC17 Group, Intratrek Zimbabwe

* three projects involve a total PV module contract value of US$544 million, US$179 million of which was won by JA Solar

* JA Solar will supply its PV modules to China MCC17 Group for project it is constructing

* projects are scheduled to commence construction near end of 2016 or early 2017, and are expected to be completed by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.