BRIEF-Pihlajalinna Terveys Oy acquires Koskiklinikka

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Pihlajalinna Oyj :

* Pihlajalinna Terveys Oy has agreed to acquire all shares of Tampereen Lääkärikeskus Oy (Koskiklinikka)

* Agreement is expected to come into force by end of year 2015

* Included in agreement is also Koskiklinikka clinic’s 50 percent share of Röntgentutka Oy

* Net debt-free value of the acquisition target is 21.2 million euros ($23.13 million)

* Transaction price will be paid fully in cash when the acquisition is completed

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9167 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)