Dec 9 (Reuters) - Image Systems Nordic AB :

* Enters into 7-year deal with French defence ministry

* Contract is a call-off agreement and has a maximum value of 1,925,000 euros ($2.10 million), equivalent to over 17.5 million Swedish crowns Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9155 euros)