BRIEF-Fabasoft decides on share buyback
December 9, 2015 / 12:37 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fabasoft decides on share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Fabasoft AG :

* Ddecides on share buyback

* Share buyback program will likely start on Jan. 2, 2016 for an indefinite term, however no longer than Jan. 6, 2018

* Shares in a maximum total volume of up to 2 million euros ($2.2 million) shall be purchased

* Money used for share buyback will decrease available profit for dividend pay-outs of company for financial year 2015/2016

* Creation of a respective accumulated income will be necessary to ensure implementation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9148 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

