Dec 9 (Reuters) - Rusgrain Holding OJSC :

* 2014 loss for period under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) of 888.6 million roubles ($12.82 million) versus profit of 218.7 million roubles year ago

* 2014 revenue under IFRS of 7.01 billion roubles versus 7.61 billion roubles year ago Source text - bit.ly/1U2Mt5o

($1 = 69.3200 roubles)