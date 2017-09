Dec 8 (Reuters) - Ab Science SA :

* Announces completion of patient recruitment for phase 3 study of masitinib in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

* Interim analysis is planned for Q1 2016

* Study objective is to compare efficacy and safety of masitinib plus riluzole with placebo plus riluzole