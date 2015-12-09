FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Computer Sciences Corp says agreed to buy Xchanging for 480 mln stg
#Market News
December 9, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Computer Sciences Corp says agreed to buy Xchanging for 480 mln stg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Computer Sciences Corp :

* Reached agreement on terms of a recommended cash offer for Xchanging by CSC Computer Sciences International operations

* Offer represents a premium of approximately 72 per cent to closing price of 111 pence per Xchanging share on 2 October 2015

* Consideration payable under offer will be funded through CSC’s existing cash resources

* Xchanging directors intend to unanimously recommend that Xchanging shareholders accept offer

* Received irrevocable undertakings from Odey, Artemis, Fidelity and T. Rowe Price to accept offer, representing about 37.19 percent

* Xchanging board has withdrawn its recommendation for Capita offer & intends to recommend that Xchanging shareholders accept offer

* Under terms of offer, Xchanging shareholders will receive 190 pence in cash for each Xchanging share held

* Offer values entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Xchanging at approximately 480 million stg

* In aggregate irrevocable undertakings have been received in respect of about 47.1 percent Xchanging’s share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
