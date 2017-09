Dec 9 (Reuters) - FCA

* FCA sees improvements in suitability at wealth managers, but concerns remain

* Wealth managers and private banks have made progress in demonstrating suitability of their clients’ portfolios, a thematic review by FCA has found

* Some firms need to make substantial improvements in client information practices, ensuring portfolios managed truly reflect needs and risk appetite of customers Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1ma33VP)