FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Storebrand says lost Swedish court case over SPP capital
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 9, 2015 / 12:53 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Storebrand says lost Swedish court case over SPP capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Storebrand Asa

* Says administrative court of Stockholm has denied its Swedish SPP insurance unit permission to include a subordinated loan of SEK 700 million in capital base

* Judgement means that, for the time being, Storebrand will not include subordinated loan in capital base in accordance with provisions of solvency II

* Loan is today not included in capital base and does consequently not affect solvency ratio under today’s solvency I rules

* Effect of loan on solvency II-ratio is approximately 2 percentage points. Storebrand group reported an estimated solvency II-ratio of 146 pct as of 3q 2015

* Says will analyse judgement before deciding whether or not to lodge an appeal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.