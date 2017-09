Dec 9 (Reuters) - Competition Tribunal:

* Referred back to the Competition Commission the cases involving the sale of Altech Autopage’s subscriber bases to MTN, Vodacom and Cell C

* Is asking for further information on the impact the sale of Altech autopage subscribers to MTN, Cell C and Vodacom will have.

* Commission will investigate whether there was prior implementation of the transaction, as alleged by Saicon