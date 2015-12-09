FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Swedbank may get 1.5-2.5 bln SEK from Visa Inc deal for Visa Europe
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 9, 2015 / 2:58 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Swedbank may get 1.5-2.5 bln SEK from Visa Inc deal for Visa Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Swedbank gives indicative financial effects from Visa Inc.’s intended acquisition of Visa Europe Limited:

* Says currently estimates gain to be around 1.5-2.5 billion Swedish crowns ($178-296 million) based on indicative calculation of consideration to be paid in cash and preferred stocks from Visa Inc’s intended acquisition of Visa Europe Limited

* Swedbank says due to many uncertainties around acquisition and amount Swedbank can expect to receive, Swedbank will not report right to receive payment due to transaction as a claim in its 2015 accounts Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4328 Swedish crowns) (Reporting By Simon Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.