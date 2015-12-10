FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Texton Property to buy distribution warehouse in UK for 17 mln stg
#Financials
December 10, 2015 / 5:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Texton Property to buy distribution warehouse in UK for 17 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Texton Property Fund Ltd :

* Agreement to acquire a distribution warehouse located in Doncaster in UK for 17 mln stg at an acquisition yield of 6.45 pct

* In terms of sale and purchase agreement, Texton will lease back Bawtry build to DHL

* Will be funded through existing cash resources and no external borrowings will be required

* Effective date of Bawtry building acquisition is expected to be on or about Dec. 23, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

