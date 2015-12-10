BRIEF-Texton Property to buy distribution warehouse in UK for 17 mln stg

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Texton Property Fund Ltd :

* Agreement to acquire a distribution warehouse located in Doncaster in UK for 17 mln stg at an acquisition yield of 6.45 pct

* In terms of sale and purchase agreement, Texton will lease back Bawtry build to DHL

* Will be funded through existing cash resources and no external borrowings will be required

* Effective date of Bawtry building acquisition is expected to be on or about Dec. 23, 2015