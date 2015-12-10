FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank sets targets for years 2016-2020
December 10, 2015 / 5:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank sets targets for years 2016-2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Luzerner Kantonalbank AG :

* Gives strategic guidelines and sets targets for the years 2016 to 2020

* Wants to develop core business and achieve growth in next five years

* On the other hand plans to push forward the medium to long-term transformation of LUKB towards “digital bank”

* Wants to achieve total revenues of at least 950 million Swiss francs ($965 million) in period 2016-2020

* Objective for total capital ratio by 2020 at 14 pct to 18 pct unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9848 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
