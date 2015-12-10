BRIEF-CIM Financial Services reports FY 2015 profit before taxation of 678.2 mln rupees 

Dec 10 (Reuters) - CIM Financial Services Ltd :

* Year-ended Sept 30, 2015 total revenue of 4.10 billion rupees versus 3.50 billion rupees year ago

* Says year-ended Sept 30, 2015 revenue of the finance cluster grew by 11% to exceed the 1.2 billion rupees mark

* Board approved disposal of 100% shareholding in Brandhouse Ltd to Taylor Smith And Sons Ltd, Bentys for consideration of 225 million rupees

* FY 2015 profit before taxation of 678.2 million rupees versus 695.2 million rupees year ago

* FY 2015 dividend per share of 0.31 rupees