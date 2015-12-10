FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CIM Financial Services reports FY 2015 profit before taxation of 678.2 mln rupees 
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 10, 2015 / 5:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CIM Financial Services reports FY 2015 profit before taxation of 678.2 mln rupees 

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - CIM Financial Services Ltd :

* Year-ended Sept 30, 2015 total revenue of 4.10 billion rupees versus 3.50 billion rupees year ago

* Says year-ended Sept 30, 2015 revenue of the finance cluster grew by 11% to exceed the 1.2 billion rupees mark

* Board approved disposal of 100% shareholding in Brandhouse Ltd to Taylor Smith And Sons Ltd, Bentys for consideration of 225 million rupees

* FY 2015 profit before taxation of 678.2 million rupees versus 695.2 million rupees year ago

* FY 2015 dividend per share of 0.31 rupees Source: bit.ly/1IWqcQg Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.