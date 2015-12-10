FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Glencore sees 2016 EBITDA of about $7.7 bln at current prices
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 10, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Glencore sees 2016 EBITDA of about $7.7 bln at current prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc :

* More than $2 billion of free cash flow at spot prices; glencore will remain comfortably free cash flow positive at materially lower price levels

* Current liquidity increased to more than $14 billion and will be further enhanced as debt reduction plan measures are delivered

* New net debt target of $18-19 billion by end of 2016 (previous target of low $20s billion)

* despite significantly lower commodity prices, marketing adjusted ebit for 2015E of c.$2.5 billion

* Estimated 2016 EBITDA of c.$7.7bn at current prices

* Debt reduction/capital preservation measures increased to $13 billion (previous target of $10.2 billion)

* Further reduction in capex: $5.7 billion for 2015e and $3.8 billion in 2016E, down from $6 billion and $5 billion respectively

* 2016E marketing EBIT guidance of $2.4-2.7 billion reflects lower working capital levels and reduced copper, zinc, lead and coal volumes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
