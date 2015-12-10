FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BioInvent says in-licenses technology for cancer treatments
#Healthcare
December 10, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-BioInvent says in-licenses technology for cancer treatments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - BioInvent International AB

* Says has gained access to novel technology for making highly efficacious immune stimulatory antibodies to combat cancer

* Says the University of Southampton, together with Cancer Research Technology (CRT), has granted BioInvent a non-exclusive license for this specific form of antibody - IgG2B

* Says a research team at University of Southampton, supported by Cancer Research Technology, has been able to engineer antibodies that will be locked into the particular shape (called a locked B structure) that is most potent, making them much stronger immune stimulators than previous drugs Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

