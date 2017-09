Dec 10 (Reuters) - Geke SA :

* Says pays 1.0 million euro ($1.09 million) FY interim dividend at 0.108 euro per share net

* Says sets as record date the 17th of Dec.

* Says sets as payment date the 22th of Dec.

Source text: bit.ly/1IWXBdK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9134 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)