Dec 9 (Reuters) - Bioorganic Research and Services (Bionaturis) SA :

* Receives subvention of 184,847.40 euros ($202,999) from European Union for its Cervi Pro initiative

* To work on cost-effective cervical cancer vaccine

Source text: bit.ly/1SOlOZ7

