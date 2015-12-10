FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sun International says Peermont deal referred to Competition Tribunal
#Casinos & Gaming
December 10, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sun International says Peermont deal referred to Competition Tribunal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Sun International Ltd :

* Acquistion by Sun International of Peermont Group

* Competition Commission has recommended to competition tribunal that proposed transaction be prohibited

* Detailed report on recommendation made by Competition Commission to Tribunal is yet to be received by Sun International

* Only on receipt of this report will Sun International be in a position to assess its options

* Approval by Tribunal is a condition precedent to proposed transaction which must be fulfilled by March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

