Dec 10 (Reuters) - Ausy SA :

* Successfully places 30 million euro ($33million) ORNANE convertible bond issue due Jan. 1, 2021

* Bonds will bear annual nominal rate of 3.25 pct

* Par value of the bonds has been set at 54.33 euros  Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9092 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)