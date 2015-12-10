FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bauer Group seals joint venture with Schlumberger
December 10, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bauer Group seals joint venture with Schlumberger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Bauer AG :

* Bauer Group seals joint venture in oil and gas drilling business with Schlumberger

* BAUER Maschinen GmbH, an affiliated company of BAUER AG, finalized negotiations for a joint venture with Schlumberger

* Two drilling rigs that are already under manufacture will be delivered to Schlumberger at start of 2016

* Both companies anticipate that planned joint venture could soon achieve revenues of more than one hundred million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

