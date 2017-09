Dec 10 (Reuters) - Meikles Ltd :

* 6-months ended Sept 30, 2015 loss before tax of $10.4 million versus loss of $5.6 million last year

* 6 months ended Sept 30, 2015 revenue of $225.7 million versus $196.3 million year ago

* Board has not declared an interim dividend Source : bit.ly/1OUuvAj Further company coverage: