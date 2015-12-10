BRIEF-Mondo TV gets $25 million contract from Group York

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Mondo TV SpA :

* Says is engaged by Chinese animation Group York, for realization of certain work steps of 520 new episodes of cartoon “Invention Story”

* The contractual consideration set forth in favor of Mondo TV for works object of commission is $25 million of which $20, million for the pre-production works, and $5 million for the post-production works

* Informs to have executed an agreement with the companies Suzhou Tian Rum and Hamrony Technology Co. Ltd. fot the HeNan York Animation group (York), for the commissioning to Mondo TV of certain work steps connected with the realization by York of 520 episodes of the animated series titled “Invention Story”

* Mondo TV is engaged for the realization of certain pre-production and post-production activities

* The project, according to the producer’s plan, provides for the production of the 520 episodes in the next four years, starting from 2016 and been completed in 2019

* The consideration will be paid along the production period and thus in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 starting from Jan. 2016 in increasing installments