FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Britain's Ofwat says to open market for water and energy from waste
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Britain's Ofwat says to open market for water and energy from waste

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Water Services Regulation Authority

* PN 08/15 Ofwat plans to open market for water and energy from waste

* initial proposals for how it will get a better deal for customers, environment and wider society from 2020

* Proposes changing measure of inflation it uses to set bills and financial returns

* By end of 2017 it will have confirmed its final approach to how it will set price limits between 2020 and 2025

* Plans to open market for water and energy from waste

* 1 billion stg of potential benefits through better allocation of water resources

* Proposals include measures to get companies to source water and use sewage sludge more efficiently, while gaining a richer understanding of their customers’ priorities

* Plans a gradual move to more legitimate cpi (consumer price index) as measure of inflation

* Move towards cpi could reduce bill volatility

* Will then set final price limits by december 2019 Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.