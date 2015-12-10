FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ovostar Union gives production forecast for FY 2015-2016
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 10, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ovostar Union gives production forecast for FY 2015-2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Ovostar Union NV :

* By the end of current investment program (2018) egg production is expected to reach 2 billion pieces per year

* Sees FY 2015 shell eggs production at 1.2 billion, up 16 percent yoy, FY 2016 at 1.45 billion

* Sees FY 2015 liquid eggs products produced at 6,030 tons, down 8 percent yoy, FY 2016 at 6,500 tons

* Sees FY 2015 laying hens flock at 5.0 million heads, FY 2016 at 6.0 million heads

* Sees FY 2015 dry eggs products produced at 1,900 tons, up 8 percent yoy, FY 2016 at 2,200 tons

* Says intends to receive certification for export of consumer shell eggs to the EU by the end of 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
