BRIEF-Dolphin Group says risks insolvency unless restructuring achieved
#Bankruptcy News
December 10, 2015 / 7:57 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Dolphin Group says risks insolvency unless restructuring achieved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Dolphin Group ASA said:

* company has continued to work closely with its advisors on various proposals for debt and capital restructuring, but is yet to reach an agreement with group’s main stakeholders that will allow for a successful completion

* board of directors has on such basis resolved to search for alternative solutions

* without a firm solution accepted by group’s main stakeholders, and in light of its financial situation, board of directors of company is of opinion that group’s current business cannot be continued as it is currently carried out

* unless a sufficiently acceptable solution has soon been reached with group’s relevant stakeholders, company will have no choice but to file for insolvent liquidation of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
